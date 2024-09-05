Thailand: New government set to unveil policies on September 12-13

September 5, 2024_ Thailand's new government, led by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, is preparing to present its policies to Parliament on September 12-13, 2024, after a special Cabinet meeting scheduled for September 7. The new administration, made up of members of parties already in government, plans to make only minor changes to existing policies. Among the proposals are improvements to the digital wallet program and measures to stimulate the local economy, dailynews.co.th reported. The government will focus on economic and social issues, aiming to address the country's current challenges.