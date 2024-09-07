Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 07 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:21
Thailand: New government with most female ministers in country's history

06 September 2024_ Thailand's new government, led by Prime Minister Phaethongthan Shinawatra, was officially sworn in on 6 September 2024, with a...

Thailand: New government with most female ministers in country's history
07 settembre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

06 September 2024_ Thailand's new government, led by Prime Minister Phaethongthan Shinawatra, was officially sworn in on 6 September 2024, with a significant female presence among the ministers. This government features the largest number of female ministers in Thailand's history, with 12 new members joining many familiar faces. However, there are concerns about the lack of political experience of some members and the predominance of family connections in the appointments. The source of this information is khaosod.co.th. The new administration will face significant challenges, including managing the economy and promoting gender equality in government.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
