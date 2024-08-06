Thailand: New high-speed rail project to connect three airports

06 August 2024_ Thailand has announced an ambitious project to build a high-speed rail line that will connect three major airports: Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang and U-Tapao. This initiative aims to improve accessibility and stimulate the local economy by offering a quick and convenient transport alternative for travellers. The Thai government has highlighted the importance of maintaining competitive prices to attract growing numbers of passengers and tourists. The news was reported by กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. The project represents a significant step towards modernizing transport infrastructure in Thailand, helping to position the country as a regional hub for tourism and trade.