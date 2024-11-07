Thailand: New measures against usury and illegal debt collection

07 November 2024_ Thai authorities have stepped up measures to combat loan sharking and illegal debt collection practices, in response to an increase in reports of abuse. Law enforcement agencies are working with financial institutions to ensure that loans are granted fairly and legally, protecting citizens from predatory practices. Additionally, awareness programs have been launched to educate the public about debtors' rights and resources available to address debt situations. These initiatives aim to create a safer and fairer financial environment for all Thais, as reported by เดลินิวส์. Authorities are urging citizens to report any suspicious activity to help fight loan sharking and improve economic security in the country.