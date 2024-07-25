Thailand: New measures for environmental sustainability in the tourism sector

25 July 2024_ The Thai government has announced a package of measures to promote environmental sustainability in the tourism sector, with the aim of reducing the ecological impact of tourism activities. Among the planned initiatives there are incentives for accommodation facilities that adopt ecological practices and awareness campaigns for tourists. Furthermore, monitoring programs will be implemented to ensure compliance with environmental regulations in the most popular tourist areas. These measures were presented during a press conference in Bangkok, as reported by เดลินิวส์. The Thai government aims to position the country as a responsible tourism destination, in line with travellers' growing expectations regarding sustainability.