Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 25 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:06
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: New measures for environmental sustainability in the tourism sector

25 July 2024_ The Thai government has announced a package of measures to promote environmental sustainability in the tourism sector, with the aim of...

Thailand: New measures for environmental sustainability in the tourism sector
25 luglio 2024 | 12.40
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

25 July 2024_ The Thai government has announced a package of measures to promote environmental sustainability in the tourism sector, with the aim of reducing the ecological impact of tourism activities. Among the planned initiatives there are incentives for accommodation facilities that adopt ecological practices and awareness campaigns for tourists. Furthermore, monitoring programs will be implemented to ensure compliance with environmental regulations in the most popular tourist areas. These measures were presented during a press conference in Bangkok, as reported by เดลินิวส์. The Thai government aims to position the country as a responsible tourism destination, in line with travellers' growing expectations regarding sustainability.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
country as as reported by as press conference
Vedi anche
News to go
Mattarella: "Eversivo ogni atto contro la libera informazione"
News to go
Camera approva decreto liste di attesa, è legge
News to go
Harris: "Conosco i tipi come Donald Trump"
News to go
Lavoro, patente a crediti: pronto decreto attuativo
News to go
Elezioni Usa 2024, nomination Kamala Harris sempre più vicina
News to go
Ddl su nomi femminili, retromarcia della Lega
News to go
Turismo, 36 milioni di italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo, cavallette e insetti alieni devastano campi e frutteti
News to go
Biden si ritira da corsa alla Casa Bianca, ultime news
News to go
Crosetto: "Ruolo inviato per Fronte Sud a Spagna? Quasi un affronto personale"
News to go
Governance Poll, torna il sondaggio su sindaci e governatori più amati
News to go
A maggio aumentato il debito pubblico italiano


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza