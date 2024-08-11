Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 11 Agosto 2024
Thailand: New measures for road safety in the country

August 11, 2024_ The Thai government has announced a package of measures to improve road safety in response to the high number of fatal accidents....

11 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
August 11, 2024_ The Thai government has announced a package of measures to improve road safety in response to the high number of fatal accidents. The new regulations include the implementation of stricter speed checks and seat belt use, as well as awareness campaigns to educate drivers. Authorities have also planned to install surveillance cameras at critical points to monitor traffic and prevent dangerous behavior. These initiatives aim to reduce Thailand's road fatality rate, which is among the highest in the world, as reported by เดลินิวส์. The government is committed to ensuring safer roads for all citizens and tourists, in a country known for its vibrant culture and natural beauty.

© Copyright Adnkronos
