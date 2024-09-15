Thailand: New measures for water management in Kanchanaburi

September 15, 2024_ Thai authorities have announced a plan to improve water management in Kanchanaburi province in response to recent environmental challenges. The plan involves building new storage facilities and modernizing existing infrastructure to ensure sustainable water supply. In addition, strategies will be implemented to conserve natural resources and raise awareness among local people about the importance of water management. Kanchanaburi, known for its natural landscapes and water resources, is an important tourism and agricultural area in Thailand, เดลินิวส์ reported. The new measures aim to ensure a sustainable future for the region, addressing challenges related to climate change and population growth.