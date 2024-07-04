Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 04 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 14:00
Thailand: New measures to fight air pollution in Bangkok

4 July 2024_ Bangkok authorities have announced new measures to combat air pollution in the Thai capital. Among the initiatives planned, there is the...

Thailand: New measures to fight air pollution in Bangkok
04 luglio 2024 | 13.06
Redazione Adnkronos
4 July 2024_ Bangkok authorities have announced new measures to combat air pollution in the Thai capital. Among the initiatives planned, there is the introduction of low emission zones and the strengthening of controls on polluting vehicles. Furthermore, new trees will be planted in different areas of the city to improve air quality. Local authorities are also promoting the use of public transport and bicycles to reduce emissions. The news site เดลินิวส์ reports it. These measures are part of a larger plan to make Bangkok a more sustainable and liveable city.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Local authorities Thai capital authorities autorità garante
