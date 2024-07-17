Thailand: New measures to speed up immigration controls

16 July 2024_ The Immigration Bureau of Thailand will take measures to ensure that immigration checks at airports do not exceed 45 seconds per person. This initiative supports the expansion of the visa waiver program for foreign visitors, which went into effect on Monday. The bureau's deputy chief, Pol Maj Gen Phanthana Nutchanart, said the number of officials would be increased to reduce queues during peak hours. Additionally, biometric technology will be implemented to prevent transnational crimes. The Bangkok Post reports it. The new visa exemption policy allows citizens of 93 countries to enter Thailand without a visa for up to 60 days.