Martedì 10 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:16
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: New mega project to prevent floods in Bangkok and surrounding areas

September 10, 2024_ The Thai government has announced an ambitious project to prevent flooding in Bangkok and surrounding areas by creating nine...

Thailand: New mega project to prevent floods in Bangkok and surrounding areas
10 settembre 2024 | 12.10
Redazione Adnkronos
September 10, 2024_ The Thai government has announced an ambitious project to prevent flooding in Bangkok and surrounding areas by creating nine economic islands around the bay. The project involves the construction of dams and water gates, with a total extension of 100 kilometers, starting from Bang Khun Thian Island. Studies indicate that global warming poses a threat to 16,000 square kilometers of the Chao Phraya River plain, making this investment crucial. Minister Phumtham Wechayachai stressed the importance of consulting various stakeholders to ensure the success of the project, without worrying about the budget. The news was reported by กรุงเทพธุรกิจ, highlighting the Thai government's commitment to fighting flooding, a recurring problem in the capital.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
piano Thai project fighting flooding
