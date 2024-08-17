Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 17 Agosto 2024
Thailand: New PM landslide, tensions with media

August 17, 2024_ Thailand's new Prime Minister has won a landslide vote of 339 in favor, marking a significant moment in the country's politics....

Thailand: New PM landslide, tensions with media
17 agosto 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
August 17, 2024_ Thailand's new Prime Minister has won a landslide vote of 339 in favor, marking a significant moment in the country's politics. However, the political climate is tense, with the Deputy Prime Minister reacting brusquely to a question from a reporter, sparking controversy. This episode highlights the difficulties in communication between the government and the media, a recurring theme in Thailand's political history. The current situation reflects the challenges the new government will face in maintaining stability and public trust. The news is reported by เดลินิวส์, a major news source in Thailand. The new government is having to manage not only political expectations, but also relations with the media, which are crucial for transparency and communication with citizens.

