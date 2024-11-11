Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 11 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:37
Thailand: New Policies for Oil and Mineral Extraction

Thailand: New Policies for Oil and Mineral Extraction
11 novembre 2024 | 13.10
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 11, 2024_ Thailand is reviewing its environmental policies, particularly regarding the Paris Agreement, to favor oil and mineral extraction. This decision has raised concerns among environmentalists, who fear a negative impact on the ecosystem and climate change. The Thai government argues that the new measures are necessary to stimulate the economy and ensure the country's energy security. However, criticism is intensifying, with calls for greater transparency and sustainability in extraction practices. The news is reported by กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. Current policies could significantly affect the environmental future of Thailand, a country known for its biodiversity and natural resources.

