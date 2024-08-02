Thailand: New policy for the inclusion of LGBTQ+ people in immigration police

02 August 2024_ Thailand's immigration police has launched a new policy to include LGBTQ+ people in the police force. Police Major General Choengron Rimpadee said the initiative aims to promote inclusivity and diversity within the police force. LGBTQ+ people will be able to apply for positions in the immigration police, provided they meet the necessary requirements. This policy is part of a broader effort to modernize the police and make them more representative of the population. The news was reported by the Bangkok Post. Thailand is known for its open and welcoming culture towards the LGBTQ+ community, and this initiative represents a significant step towards greater inclusion.