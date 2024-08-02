Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 02 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:04
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: New policy for the inclusion of LGBTQ+ people in immigration police

02 August 2024_ Thailand's immigration police has launched a new policy to include LGBTQ+ people in the police force. Police Major General Choengron...

Thailand: New policy for the inclusion of LGBTQ+ people in immigration police
02 agosto 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

02 August 2024_ Thailand's immigration police has launched a new policy to include LGBTQ+ people in the police force. Police Major General Choengron Rimpadee said the initiative aims to promote inclusivity and diversity within the police force. LGBTQ+ people will be able to apply for positions in the immigration police, provided they meet the necessary requirements. This policy is part of a broader effort to modernize the police and make them more representative of the population. The news was reported by the Bangkok Post. Thailand is known for its open and welcoming culture towards the LGBTQ+ community, and this initiative represents a significant step towards greater inclusion.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
police forze dell'ordine police force police Major General Choengron
Vedi anche
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso
News to go
Treni, si rischia agosto a rallentatore
News to go
Siccità, Coldiretti: "Allarme miele, senza fioriture alveari alla fame"
News to go
Toti, da procura Genova parere positivo a revoca domiciliari
News to go
Vacanze vicino casa, 1 italiano su 3 resta nella propria regione
Libano, preoccupazione per il contingente italiano: oltre 1000 i soldati nella missione Unifil
News to go
Toti, procura di Genova chiede giudizio immediato
News to go
Ucraina, da Usa nuovo pacchetto di aiuti militari per sicurezza e difesa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza