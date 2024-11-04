Thailand: New Poltrona Frau store opens in Bangkok with an Italian touch

November 03, 2024_ RML, a leading luxury real estate developer in Thailand, inaugurated the new Poltrona Frau Monobrand Store in Bangkok, in collaboration with Euro Creations. The event was attended by high-profile customers and highlighted the elegance and quality of the famous Italian furniture brand. Poltrona Frau, a symbol of craftsmanship and timeless design, offers high-end products, including upholstery for luxury cars such as Ferrari and Lamborghini. The news was reported by arsa-story.com, highlighting the importance of the collaboration between RML and Euro Creations to offer exclusive experiences to customers. The event also included activities inspired by Italian culture, such as an exclusive tour of the showroom and Italian food tastings.