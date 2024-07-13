Thailand: New promotional campaigns to attract foreign tourists

July 13, 2024_ Thailand will introduce new promotional campaigns to attract foreign tourists, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT). The new campaigns will offer special discounts and packages for tourists from selected countries. TAT said these initiatives are part of efforts to revive tourism in the country, which has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. Additionally, TAT will work with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to streamline the visa application process for tourists. The Bangkok Post reports it. The campaigns will be launched in the coming months and will target tourists from countries with high spending power, while also involving local businesses to ensure their success.