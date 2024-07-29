Thailand: New proposals to reform Senate committees

29 July 2024_ The new Thai Senate is preparing a proposal to reduce the number of standing committees from 26 to 23, in response to the decrease in the number of senators from 250 to 200. The proposal also includes the merger of three commissions with similar functions, to in order to improve efficiency and better respond to citizens' needs. Furthermore, the creation of separate commissions for children and women, distinct from those for the elderly and disabled, is discussed. The news is reported by thairath.co.th. The changes aim to make the work of the Senate more transparent and accessible, with the aim of improving representation and the effectiveness of public policies in Thailand.