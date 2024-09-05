Thailand: New prospects for 10,000 baht digital wallet project

September 4, 2024_ Thailand's Deputy Finance Minister Jullapan Amornwiwat has confirmed that the government intends to continue with the 10,000 baht digital wallet project, although there may be changes in the implementation format. During a parliamentary meeting, Jullapan said that the government is working to ensure that the project stimulates the economy and meets the needs of citizens. The official policy presentation is scheduled for mid-September, when the details of the program will be clarified. The source of this news is khaosod.co.th. The digital wallet is a government initiative to support the population and stimulate economic growth in Thailand.