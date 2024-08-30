Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 30 Agosto 2024
Thailand: New prospects for Pheu Thai government and ongoing political challenges

August 30, 2024_ Pheu Thai Party leader Srettha Thavisin is preparing to visit Sukhothai province to support victims of the recent floods, as the...

30 agosto 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
August 30, 2024_ Pheu Thai Party leader Srettha Thavisin is preparing to visit Sukhothai province to support victims of the recent floods, as the government works to complete the formation of a new cabinet by mid-September. Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has confirmed that the government will have a majority of more than 300 seats, despite political challenges from the Democrat Party and the Palang Pracharath Party. The stability of the government is a focus of discussions, with political leaders showing optimism about the current situation. This news is reported by naewna.com. The political situation in Thailand is complex, with the Pheu Thai Party trying to consolidate power after the recent elections and facing pressure from other political parties.

