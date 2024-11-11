Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 11 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:37
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: New Role for Minister Thirarat in Bangkok Government

November 10, 2024_ Thirarat Samretwanit, Bangkok MP and new Minister of the Ministry of the Interior, shared her responsibilities in an exclusive...

Thailand: New Role for Minister Thirarat in Bangkok Government
11 novembre 2024 | 13.10
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 10, 2024_ Thirarat Samretwanit, Bangkok MP and new Minister of the Ministry of the Interior, shared her responsibilities in an exclusive interview. Her duties include overseeing the Department of Community Development and managing policies to improve the quality of life of Bangkokians. In addition, Thirarat stressed the importance of collaborating with other agencies to address local challenges, such as waste management and supporting small businesses. The source of this information is matichon.co.th. Thirarat, known for her political engagement, is the sole representative of the Pheu Thai party in Bangkok and has earned a reputation as a strong leader in Thailand's political landscape.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
such as supporting small businesses Bangkok Polizia Militare
Vedi anche
News to go
Lavoro, 5mila nuovi posti per sostenere la digitalizzazione nelle campagne
News to go
Dai tartufi alle castagne, tempo di sagre
News to go
Lunghe attese e pochi soldi, aumenta il numero di italiani che rinunciano a curarsi
News to go
Lavoro, con la laurea tassi di occupazione più alti
News to go
Depressione da social, i rischi per i più piccoli
News to go
Strage via D'Amelio e depistaggi, rinvio a giudizio per 4 poliziotti
Caccia al tifoso israeliano ad Amsterdam, le immagini del linciaggio - Video
News to go
Italia-Cina, Mattarella: "Rapporto intenso che continua a svilupparsi"
News to go
Sciopero trasporti oggi 8 novembre, sindacato: "Adesioni al 90%"
News to go
Nissan annuncia 9mila licenziamenti
News to go
Omicidio sindaco Angelo Vassallo, 4 arresti: c’è anche ufficiale carabinieri
News to go
Usa, Meloni sente Trump: "Congratulazioni per la vittoria"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza