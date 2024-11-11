Thailand: New Role for Minister Thirarat in Bangkok Government

November 10, 2024_ Thirarat Samretwanit, Bangkok MP and new Minister of the Ministry of the Interior, shared her responsibilities in an exclusive interview. Her duties include overseeing the Department of Community Development and managing policies to improve the quality of life of Bangkokians. In addition, Thirarat stressed the importance of collaborating with other agencies to address local challenges, such as waste management and supporting small businesses. The source of this information is matichon.co.th. Thirarat, known for her political engagement, is the sole representative of the Pheu Thai party in Bangkok and has earned a reputation as a strong leader in Thailand's political landscape.