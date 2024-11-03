Thailand: New rules for pet ownership in Bangkok

Cerca nel sito
 
November 3, 2024_ The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has announced a new policy to limit the number of cats and dogs in the city's homes....

November 3, 2024_ The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has announced a new policy to limit the number of cats and dogs in the city's homes. Bangkok City Council Chairman Sunchai Phongthatsirikul has ordered the urgent approval of an amendment to the city's pet ownership regulations, which will be published in the Royal Gazette. Under the new rules, residents of condominiums and rental properties will be limited to two pets, while those living in houses will be limited to four. Fines for violating the rules can be up to 10,000 baht, and the BMA's Health Department will offer sterilization services for stray animals. The news was reported by the Bangkok Post. The initiative is aimed at improving public health and safety, while also addressing the problem of stray animals in the Thai capital.

