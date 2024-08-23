Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 23 Agosto 2024
13:05
Thailand: New runway coming to Suvarnabhumi Airport

August 23, 2024_ The third runway at Suvarnabhumi Airport is scheduled to come online by the end of the year, according to the Department of...

Thailand: New runway coming to Suvarnabhumi Airport
23 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 23, 2024_ The third runway at Suvarnabhumi Airport is scheduled to come online by the end of the year, according to the Department of Airports. The new runway is part of a major expansion project to increase the airport's capacity and improve operational efficiency. Despite some difficulties that have caused delays, the department is confident that the work will be completed on schedule. The new runway will allow the airport to handle more flights and reduce congestion, a significant problem in recent years, the Bangkok Post reports. Suvarnabhumi Airport, located in Bangkok, is one of the region's major air hubs, a key hub for air travel in Thailand.

in Evidenza