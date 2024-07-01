Thailand: New senators and controversy over the transparency of elections

July 1, 2024_ Thailand has completed the selection of 200 new senators, but the transparency of the electoral process has been called into question. Several candidates and observers raised doubts about the fairness and impartiality of the elections. Despite the controversy, the new senators have been confirmed and will take their seats in the Senate according to the scheduled timetable. Pheu Thai Party deputy leader Chulaphan Amornvivat said former Prime Minister Somchai Wongsawat was not elected, showing that the government did not interfere in the process. This is reported by matichon.co.th. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin visited Korat for a traveling cabinet meeting, while the Constitutional Court will hear the Move Forward party's request for dissolution on July 3.