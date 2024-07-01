Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 01 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 14:27
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: New senators and controversy over the transparency of elections

July 1, 2024_ Thailand has completed the selection of 200 new senators, but the transparency of the electoral process has been called into question....

Thailand: New senators and controversy over the transparency of elections
01 luglio 2024 | 13.04
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 1, 2024_ Thailand has completed the selection of 200 new senators, but the transparency of the electoral process has been called into question. Several candidates and observers raised doubts about the fairness and impartiality of the elections. Despite the controversy, the new senators have been confirmed and will take their seats in the Senate according to the scheduled timetable. Pheu Thai Party deputy leader Chulaphan Amornvivat said former Prime Minister Somchai Wongsawat was not elected, showing that the government did not interfere in the process. This is reported by matichon.co.th. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin visited Korat for a traveling cabinet meeting, while the Constitutional Court will hear the Move Forward party's request for dissolution on July 3.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
been confirmed been will take their seats scheduled timetable
Vedi anche
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake
News to go
Lotta al caporalato, concorsi per assumere 514 nuovi ispettori
News to go
Pirateria audiovisiva, nel 2023 almeno un atto da 39% italiani
News to go
It Wallet, parte a luglio il portafoglio digitale
News to go
Caro vacanze, partirà meno della metà degli italiani
News to go
Addio codice a barre, dal 2027 lascia il posto ai QR code
News to go
Ue, Meloni: "Su nomine mancanza rispetto verso cittadini europei"
Traffico di anabolizzanti, 7 arresti e perquisizioni
News to go
Nomine Ue, negoziatori: accordo per Costa, Kallas e von der Leyen
News to go
Calzature, brusca frenata per export e fatturato


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza