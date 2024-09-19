Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 19 Settembre 2024
Thailand: New Structure for Thai Armed Forces

September 19, 2024_ The Thai Armed Forces have formalized a new structure, confirming the appointments of key military commanders. This change has...

19 settembre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
September 19, 2024_ The Thai Armed Forces have formalized a new structure, confirming the appointments of key military commanders. This change has been met with interest, as it could affect the political and security dynamics in the country. The new appointments were made in a context of growing attention to military reforms and internal stability. The Thai Armed Forces, historically influential in the country's politics, continue to play a crucial role in maintaining order and security. The news was reported by เดลินิวส์. The appointments were made in a period of political transition, with the aim of strengthening military leadership and ensuring effective management of current challenges.

in Evidenza