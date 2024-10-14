Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 14 Ottobre 2024
Thailand: New tourism campaign for the north of the country

October 13, 2024_ The Thai government launches the "แอ่วเหนือคนละครึ่ง" campaign to boost tourism in the northern provinces, scheduled to start on...

Thailand: New tourism campaign for the north of the country
14 ottobre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
October 13, 2024_ The Thai government launches the "แอ่วเหนือคนละครึ่ง" campaign to boost tourism in the northern provinces, scheduled to start on November 1, 2024. The Minister of Tourism and Sports, Mr. Suwong Thienthong, announced that the initiative aims to solve the problems of local tour operators by listening to their needs during visits to Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai. The campaign involves co-financing by the Tourism Authority of Thailand, which will cover half of the expenses for tourists, setting a limit of 800 baht. The source of this news is กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. The initiative extends to 17 northern provinces and includes cultural events such as Loy Krathong, highlighting the importance of revitalizing the local economy.

