Thailand: New Trade Alliances Between Asian and Western Powers

September 26, 2024_ Thailand is strengthening its trade relations with several global powers, including the United States, the European Union, and Asian countries such as Japan and South Korea. These alliances aim to promote economic exchanges and investments, which will help the Thai market grow. In addition, the Thai government is trying to attract foreign investment through favorable policies and tax incentives. The news is reported by กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. These initiatives are part of a broader strategy to position Thailand as a trade hub in the Asian region.