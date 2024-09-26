Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 26 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: New Trade Alliances Between Asian and Western Powers

September 26, 2024_ Thailand is strengthening its trade relations with several global powers, including the United States, the European Union, and...

Thailand: New Trade Alliances Between Asian and Western Powers
26 settembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 26, 2024_ Thailand is strengthening its trade relations with several global powers, including the United States, the European Union, and Asian countries such as Japan and South Korea. These alliances aim to promote economic exchanges and investments, which will help the Thai market grow. In addition, the Thai government is trying to attract foreign investment through favorable policies and tax incentives. The news is reported by กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. These initiatives are part of a broader strategy to position Thailand as a trade hub in the Asian region.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Thai market grow as Japan Thai government Stati Uniti d'America
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza