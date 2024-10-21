Thailand: New welfare measures for low-income citizens

October 21, 2024_ The Thai government has announced a package of welfare measures to support low-income citizens. These initiatives include rent subsidies and healthcare, aimed at improving the living conditions of vulnerable families. The program is designed to address growing economic inequality in the country and ensure adequate support for those who need it most. Authorities hope that these measures will help stimulate the local economy and reduce poverty. The news was reported by เดลินิวส์. The Thai government is working to implement these policies by the end of the year, with the aim of reaching a significant number of beneficiaries.