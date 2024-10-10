Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 10 Ottobre 2024
Thailand: Nominations under discussion for Bank of Thailand chairman

October 10, 2024_ Thailand is considering the candidatures of Kittiratt Na-Ranong, Kulit Sombatsiri and Surapol Srisakultiew for the position of...

October 10, 2024_ Thailand is considering the candidatures of Kittiratt Na-Ranong, Kulit Sombatsiri and Surapol Srisakultiew for the position of president of the Bank of Thailand (ธปท.). The authorities are carefully examining the qualifications of the candidates, stressing the importance of a careful choice to ensure the country's economic stability. The appointment of the new president is crucial at a time when Thailand faces significant economic challenges. The source of this news is กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. The Bank of Thailand is the institution responsible for the country's monetary policy and financial stability.

