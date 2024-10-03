Thailand: Oil market in crisis due to price fluctuations

03 October 2024_ The oil market in Thailand is facing a crisis due to recent fluctuations in oil prices, which have put suppliers and consumers in difficulty. Global uncertainties and domestic policies are negatively affecting the stability of the sector, with an increase in costs for end consumers. Thai authorities are considering measures to mitigate the economic impact and ensure the country's energy security. The current situation has raised concerns among industry experts, who are calling for urgent interventions. The news is reported by กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. Fluctuations in oil prices are a crucial issue for Thailand, a country that is highly dependent on energy imports.