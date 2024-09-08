Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 08 Settembre 2024
Thailand: Operation against telephone scams and internet trafficking to Myanmar

Thailand: Operation against telephone scams and internet trafficking to Myanmar
08 settembre 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
08 September 2024_ Police in Thailand's Region 5 have launched Operation "Thieves' Bridge Explosion" to combat phone scams and internet trafficking to Myanmar. The operation resulted in the destruction of high-speed internet cables used by call center gangs to deceive Thai citizens. Authorities warn against answering calls from suspicious international numbers, especially those starting with +697, +698 or +66, as they are associated with scammers. The source of this information is dailynews.co.th. Law enforcement continues to monitor and crack down on these illicit activities, which have caused serious economic and social damage to victims in Thailand.

internet trafficking internet Internet Birmania
