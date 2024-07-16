Thailand: Opportunities for Thai products in Italy thanks to attention to health and the environment

16 July 2024_ Thailand's Department for International Trade Promotion (DITP) has identified new market opportunities for Thai products in Italy, focusing on health and environmental sustainability. According to DITP director general Phusit Ratanakul Serirengrit, Italian consumers pay great attention to product labels, especially those that highlight health and environmental benefits. A recent report from GS1 Italy and NielsenIQ showed that products with clear and informative labels saw an increase in sales. The news was reported by commercenewsagency.com. Thai companies are encouraged to improve their labels and use eco-friendly materials to meet the needs of the Italian market.