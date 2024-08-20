Thailand: Opposition calls for clarity on digital wallet project

August 19, 2024_ MP Sirikanya Tansakul of the People's Party has called for attention to the possible modification of the digital wallet project, stressing the importance of monitoring the election promises of the new government. Sirikanya said that the opposition is eagerly awaiting the policy announcement by the new Prime Minister, Phaethongthan Shinawatra, to evaluate future actions. She also stressed that any changes to the project should ensure greater transparency and compliance with tax regulations. The source of this information is khaosod.co.th. Sirikanya expressed her hope that the new government will address the economic and social challenges with determination and that the Prime Minister will actively participate in parliamentary sessions.