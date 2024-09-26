Thailand: Over 1,000 Same-Sex Couples to Get Married in January 2025

Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 26 Settembre 2024
September 26, 2024_ More than 1,000 same-sex couples are set to get married in Thailand in January 2025, when the Marriage Equality Act officially...

26 settembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 26, 2024_ More than 1,000 same-sex couples are set to get married in Thailand in January 2025, when the Marriage Equality Act officially comes into force. The law, passed by the House of Representatives in June, represents a major step forward for LGBTQ+ rights in the country, making Thailand one of 37 countries in the world to legalize same-sex marriage. The law will be published in the Royal Gazette and will take effect 120 days after its publication, the Bangkok Post reported, highlighting growing national support for civil rights in Thailand. The legislative change marks a historic moment for Thailand's LGBTQ+ community, who have long fought for legal recognition of their unions.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
