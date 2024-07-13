Thailand: Over 922,000 people attend public hearing on Thap Lan National Park project

Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 13 Luglio 2024
13 luglio 2024 | 12.06
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

13 July 2024_ More than 922,000 people attended the public hearing organized by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) on the controversial Thap Lan National Park project. The hearing was called to gather public opinion on a project that has faced opposition from local communities and environmental groups. The majority of participants were against the project, citing concerns about the impact on the environment and local livelihoods. The DNP promised to take public concerns into account before making a final decision and announced further studies to assess the project's potential impact. The Bangkok Post reports it. The public hearing is part of the DNP's efforts to promote transparency and public participation in the decision-making process.

