Thailand: Paetongtarn Shinawatra nominated for PM after Srettha Thavisin's ouster

August 15, 2024_ The parties of the governing coalition have chosen Paetongtarn Shinawatra, leader of the Pheu Thai Party, as their candidate for prime minister, following the removal of Srettha Thavisin by the Constitutional Court. If her nomination is approved, the 37-year-old would become the youngest prime minister in the country's history, following in the footsteps of her father Thaksin and aunt Yingluck, both former prime ministers. The decision was announced at a press conference, after opposition emerged to the candidacy of another candidate, Chaikasem Nitisiri. Paetongtarn has said she wants to address the country's economic crisis and has received the support of all parties in the coalition, which has 314 members out of 493. The news is reported by the Bangkok Post. The House of Representatives is scheduled to meet on Friday, where a simple majority will be needed to approve the new prime minister.