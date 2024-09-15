Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 15 Settembre 2024
Thailand: Paetongtarn Shinawatra's political plan sparks skepticism

September 15, 2024_ The policy plan unveiled by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra during her maiden speech to parliament has raised doubts among...

Thailand: Paetongtarn Shinawatra's political plan sparks skepticism
15 settembre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 15, 2024_ The policy plan unveiled by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra during her maiden speech to parliament has raised doubts among analysts. They question whether it can be effectively implemented, pointing to the lack of concrete details and the significant challenges that may arise. The plan includes measures to address economic issues, improve public welfare and promote political reforms, but it will require broad support from various stakeholders to succeed. The source of this information is the Bangkok Post. Premier Paetongtarn Shinawatra is a prominent political figure in Thailand, belonging to the historic Shinawatra family, known for its involvement in the country's politics.

