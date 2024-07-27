Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 27 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:07
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: 'Pahom Patupee' ceremony honoring the monarchy

27 July 2024_ A ceremony dedicated to the 'Pahom Patupee', a large tapestry that symbolizes prosperity and blessing for the monarchy, took place in...

Thailand: 'Pahom Patupee' ceremony honoring the monarchy
27 luglio 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

27 July 2024_ A ceremony dedicated to the 'Pahom Patupee', a large tapestry that symbolizes prosperity and blessing for the monarchy, took place in Thailand. The event was attended by senior officials and members of the royal family, highlighting the cultural and spiritual importance of this artifact. 'Pahom Patupee' was made using traditional techniques and represents a tribute to Thai history and culture. The ceremony took place in a context of great solemnity, highlighting the respect and devotion of the Thai people towards the monarchy, as reported by เดลินิวส์. This event is part of a series of celebrations that aim to strengthen cultural identity and social cohesion in the country.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
This event event Thai Thai history
Vedi anche
Olimpiadi
Parigi 2024, Federica Pellegrini: "Ritiro Sinner? Spero si riprenda presto" - Video
Parigi 2024, applausi per Mattarella all'arrivo a Casa Italia - Video
News to go
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, oggi la cerimonia di apertura: città blindata
News to go
Allarme siccità al Centro-Sud: "Tra tre settimane niente acqua per i campi"
News to go
Parigi 2024, attesa per la cerimonia inaugurale: numeri e curiosità
News to go
Direttiva Ue sui rifiuti, Bruxelles mette in mora l'Italia
News to go
Tregua sta per finire, torna il gran caldo
News to go
Decreto salva casa è legge
News to go
Mattarella: "Eversivo ogni atto contro la libera informazione"
News to go
Camera approva decreto liste di attesa, è legge
News to go
Harris: "Conosco i tipi come Donald Trump"
News to go
Lavoro, patente a crediti: pronto decreto attuativo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza