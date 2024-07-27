27 July 2024_ A ceremony dedicated to the 'Pahom Patupee', a large tapestry that symbolizes prosperity and blessing for the monarchy, took place in Thailand. The event was attended by senior officials and members of the royal family, highlighting the cultural and spiritual importance of this artifact. 'Pahom Patupee' was made using traditional techniques and represents a tribute to Thai history and culture. The ceremony took place in a context of great solemnity, highlighting the respect and devotion of the Thai people towards the monarchy, as reported by เดลินิวส์. This event is part of a series of celebrations that aim to strengthen cultural identity and social cohesion in the country.