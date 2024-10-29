Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 29 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:40
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Pakelo Star Performance triumphs at the 2024 Italian GT Endurance Championship in Monza

October 28, 2024_ Thai team Pakelo Star Performance has taken first place in the AM category at the 2024 Italian GT Endurance Championship, held in...

Thailand: Pakelo Star Performance triumphs at the 2024 Italian GT Endurance Championship in Monza
29 ottobre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 28, 2024_ Thai team Pakelo Star Performance has taken first place in the AM category at the 2024 Italian GT Endurance Championship, held in Monza, Italy. The competition, which saw the participation of 29 teams from all over the world, featured two Lamborghini Huracan EVO 2 cars, with the number 33 crossing the finish line first. This success represents an important milestone for Thai motorsport, bringing the country’s name to the international spotlight. The news was reported by realtimecarmagazine.com, highlighting the importance of events like this in promoting motorsport in Thailand. The victory at Monza, one of the most historic circuits in the world, underscores the growing recognition of Thai talent in the global automotive scene.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Thai the victory at Monza recognition of Thai talent at
Vedi anche
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Migranti, Trump: "Lancerò il più ambizioso piano di espulsioni della storia"
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza