Thailand: Pakelo Star Performance triumphs at the 2024 Italian GT Endurance Championship in Monza

October 28, 2024_ Thai team Pakelo Star Performance has taken first place in the AM category at the 2024 Italian GT Endurance Championship, held in Monza, Italy. The competition, which saw the participation of 29 teams from all over the world, featured two Lamborghini Huracan EVO 2 cars, with the number 33 crossing the finish line first. This success represents an important milestone for Thai motorsport, bringing the country’s name to the international spotlight. The news was reported by realtimecarmagazine.com, highlighting the importance of events like this in promoting motorsport in Thailand. The victory at Monza, one of the most historic circuits in the world, underscores the growing recognition of Thai talent in the global automotive scene.