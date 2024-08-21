Thailand: Palang Pracharath Party internal crisis over ministerial appointments

August 21, 2024_ The Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) is in crisis due to a conflict between leader Prawit Wongsuwon and secretary-general Thamanat Prompow, who is threatening to leave the party after being excluded from cabinet nominations. The situation is further complicated by internal tensions over ministerial nominations, while new Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is finalizing the composition of his cabinet. Thamanat, who is also the MP for Phayao, has expressed his disappointment and accused some party members of disloyalty, saying he will no longer work with them. The crisis is intensifying with Thamanat threatening to leave the party, which has over 300 members of the House of Representatives. The news is reported by the Bangkok Post. The PPRP is a political party in Thailand that has played a significant role in recent Thai politics.