Mercoledì 04 Settembre 2024
Thailand: Paola Navone and Baxter bring Italian design to Bangkok

Thailand: Paola Navone and Baxter bring Italian design to Bangkok
04 settembre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 3, 2024_ Turin-based designer Paola Navone recently visited Bangkok, where she discussed her collaboration with Italian furniture company Baxter. Navone, known for her innovative approach and cultural curiosity, shared her experience in creating iconic pieces that reflect the tradition and modernity of Italian design. During her visit, she also presented her new collection 'Floating Islands', which explores the use of leather for outdoor spaces, a project that took over three years of experimentation. The news was reported by prestigeonline.com. Navone's presence in Bangkok underscores the influence of Italian design on the international scene and her commitment to promoting high-quality craftsmanship.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
