Sabato 26 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:37
Thailand: Parliament debates justice for Tak Bai case

Thailand: Parliament debates justice for Tak Bai case
26 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
October 26, 2024_ The Thai Parliament has launched an urgent discussion regarding the Tak Bai case, a tragic event that took place 20 years ago that led to the deaths of over 7,000 people. Two motions were tabled to examine the impact of the expiration of legal deadlines and to ensure that justice is served. Members of Parliament expressed concern about the lack of accountability from the authorities and called for concrete action to address the issue. The source of this news is naewna.com. The situation is particularly sensitive, as the Tak Bai case is a crucial point in the relations between the Thai state and communities in the south, where conflict and violence have occurred over the years.

