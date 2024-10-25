Thailand: Parliament Rejects Amnesty Proposal for Political Prisoners

October 25, 2024_ Thailand's parliament has voted against the amnesty proposal for political prisoners by a vote of 269 to 151. The decision saw 115 members of the Pheu Thai party disobey the party line, with only 11 supporting the proposal. Party leader Chaitawat Tulathon called for differing opinions not to be considered hostile, while Prime Minister Phaethongtharn Shinawatra expressed regret over the expiration of the Tak Bai case. The news was reported by thairath.co.th. The amnesty issue is particularly sensitive in Thailand, where political tensions and human rights controversies are common.