Thailand: Pasticceria Cova Montenapoleone opens its first store in Southeast Asia

October 30, 2024_ Boonlapo Company Limited and the prestigious Italian brand Pasticceria Cova Montenapoleone have signed a contract to open their first location in Southeast Asia at One Bangkok. The opening ceremony took place at Gaysorn Urban Resort in Bangkok, in the presence of important figures, including the Italian Ambassador to Thailand, H.E. Mr. Paolo Dionisi. This collaboration aims to bring the authentic Italian culinary experience to Thailand, featuring the renowned Italian desserts and dishes. Pasticceria Cova, founded in 1817 in Milan, is known for its attention to detail and refined flavors. The news was reported by thebigchilli.com. The opening of the new location promises to enrich the Thai food scene, offering an elegant and welcoming atmosphere for lovers of Italian cuisine.