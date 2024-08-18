Thailand: Patongtarn Shinawatra announces major economic stimulus plan

August 18, 2024_ Thailand's new Prime Minister Patongtarn Shinawatra has declared her intention to launch a major economic stimulus plan to improve the living conditions of citizens. At her first press conference, she expressed gratitude for the trust she has received and vowed to address the country's economic challenges, including issues related to the cost of living and public health. Patongtarn stressed the importance of working with all sectors to implement her policies, which also include boosting culture and tourism. The 31st prime minister called on citizens to watch her next policy statements scheduled for September, as reported by khaosod.co.th. Patongtarn Shinawatra is a prominent political figure in Thailand, belonging to one of the country's most influential families.