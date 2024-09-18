Thailand: Phaethongthan Shinawatra's first cabinet meeting with new appointments and protests

September 17, 2024_ Thailand's new Prime Minister Phaethongthan Shinawatra chaired the first Cabinet meeting, during which the appointments of deputy prime ministers and cabinet members were announced. Deputy Prime Minister Phumitham Wechayachai has been appointed to oversee several national security bodies. Meanwhile, groups of activists demonstrated outside the Government House, demanding justice for former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, Phaethongthan's father. The political situation remains tense, with the opposition waiting to discuss urgent issues such as floods. The news was reported by เดลินิวส์. The demonstrations were organized by student and citizen networks demanding concrete action from the government to address current social and political issues.