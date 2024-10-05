October 5, 2024_ The Thai government led by Phaethongthan Shinawatra, leader of the Pheu Thai party, is gaining popularity among citizens thanks to a program of cash handouts. Recently, the government gave 10,000 baht to people with disabilities and social welfare card holders, helping to improve the image of the prime minister, despite criticism of his young age and lack of political experience. Polls show that Phaethongthan is now the most popular politician in Thailand, an achievement attributed to his policy of economic aid. The news is reported by dailynews.co.th. This development comes against a backdrop of economic hardship in the country, where financial support is seen as an effective response to the needs of the population.