Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 03 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Pheu Thai considers constitutional changes ahead of election

November 2, 2024_ Pheu Thai party does not rule out the possibility of amending the constitution before the next election, provided some compromises...

Thailand: Pheu Thai considers constitutional changes ahead of election
03 novembre 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 2, 2024_ Pheu Thai party does not rule out the possibility of amending the constitution before the next election, provided some compromises are reached. Prime Minister's Office Minister Chousak Sirinil has outlined three scenarios for the approval of a revised constitution, including waiting 180 days to resolve differences with the Senate. However, House-Senate Joint Committee Secretary Nikorn Chamnong has expressed concern that the changes may not be completed before the 2027 general election. The source of this news is Bangkok Post. The differences mainly concern the double majority rule for the referendum, which many parties, including Pheu Thai, want to abolish in favor of a simple majority.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
provided some compromises including Pheu Thai out soma
Vedi anche
News to go
2 novembre, perché oggi è il giorno dei morti
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza