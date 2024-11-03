Thailand: Pheu Thai considers constitutional changes ahead of election

November 2, 2024_ Pheu Thai party does not rule out the possibility of amending the constitution before the next election, provided some compromises are reached. Prime Minister's Office Minister Chousak Sirinil has outlined three scenarios for the approval of a revised constitution, including waiting 180 days to resolve differences with the Senate. However, House-Senate Joint Committee Secretary Nikorn Chamnong has expressed concern that the changes may not be completed before the 2027 general election. The source of this news is Bangkok Post. The differences mainly concern the double majority rule for the referendum, which many parties, including Pheu Thai, want to abolish in favor of a simple majority.