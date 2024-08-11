Thailand: Pheu Thai government confirms digital wallet plan despite legal challenges

Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 11 Agosto 2024
11 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
August 11, 2024_ The Pheu Thai-led government will move forward with its digital wallet plan despite legal challenges involving Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. A petition to disqualify Srettha has been filed with the Constitutional Court, but the government is confident that the project will be implemented. The plan calls for giving 10,000 baht to every Thai citizen over the age of 18, with the aim of stimulating the economy and supporting small businesses. Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said the government is committed to working with the private sector to ensure the success of the initiative. The news was reported by Bangkok Post. The digital wallet is one of the key policies of Pheu Thai, a Thai political party that aims to improve the country's economic conditions.

in Evidenza