Martedì 22 Ottobre 2024
Thailand: Pheu Thai Party Called to Dissolve Over Alleged Links to Thaksin Shinawatra
22 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
October 21, 2024_ A petition has been filed to call for the dissolution of the Pheu Thai party, which is accused of being influenced by former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra despite his absence as a party member. The Election Commission confirmed that it is examining four petitions alleging such allegations, which could lead to a thorough investigation and, if necessary, a referral to the Constitutional Court. Among the signatories of the petitions are political figures from various parties, who are calling for an investigation not only into Pheu Thai, but also into five other political formations. Pheu Thai has denied the allegations, saying it has solid evidence to defend itself, as reported by Bangkok Post. Thaksin Shinawatra is a former Thai Prime Minister, known for his impact on the country's politics and his legal controversies.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
