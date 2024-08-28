Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 28 Agosto 2024
Thailand: Pheu Thai Party Excludes PPRP from Government Coalition

August 28, 2024_ Pheu Thai Party has decided not to include Pheu Thai Party (PPRP) in its ruling coalition, due to internal conflicts. During a...

28 agosto 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
August 28, 2024_ Pheu Thai Party has decided not to include Pheu Thai Party (PPRP) in its ruling coalition, due to internal conflicts. During a meeting, party members expressed concern over PPRP's behavior, especially its lack of support for the prime minister and political maneuvers against him. Pheu Thai then officially invited Democrat Party (Democrat Party) to join the government. The political situation in Thailand remains tense, with the government trying to establish a solid majority in Parliament, as reported by thairath.co.th. Pheu Thai Party, led by Paetongtarn Shinawatra, is one of the country's major political parties, while PPRP is currently led by Prayuth Chan-o-cha, a former prime minister.

