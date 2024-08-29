Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 29 Agosto 2024
Thailand: Pheu Thai Party Invites Democrat Party to Join Government

29 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
August 29, 2024_ Pheu Thai Party Secretary Sruang Wong has officially invited the Democrat Party to join the government, marking an attempt to overcome past political tensions. Speaking at a press conference, Sruang stressed the importance of working together for the good of the country, despite ideological differences. Democrat Party Secretary Decha Itthiphol expressed gratitude for the invitation and confirmed that the party will discuss the proposal at an internal meeting. The news was reported by thairath.co.th. This development could mark a significant shift in Thai politics, with the two parties seeking to work together to address national challenges.

